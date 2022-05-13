Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Nevada Ballet Theatre celebrates a special anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's no such thing as a boring weekend in Las Vegas. Here are a few things you may want to add to your to-do list:

Featured

Nevada Ballet Theatre's 50th Anniversary season

For one night only, see the Nevada Ballet Theatre's 50th anniversary Gala Performance at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. NBT invites you to an unforgettable, one-night-only celebration of five glorious decades of dance. Tickets starting at $50.95 are available on the Smith Center's website. NBT will also perform "Carmina Burana" May 20 through May 22.

Concerts and shows

Machine Gun Kelly at Zouk Nightclub

MGK performs Friday, May 13 at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. General admission tickets are $30 for women and $50 for men. Doors open at 10:30 p.m.

Clown Bar 2 at Majestic Repertory Theatre

Premiering May 12, "Clown Bar 2" is the follow-up to Majestic's long-running hit clown noir comedy. "The rules are strict, the jokes are dark, and the best way to serve a cocktail is to 'make it funny,'" Majestic says of the show. It runs through May 29, with shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets for $35 can be purchased through the theatre's website. Majestic recommends this show for ages 18 and older.

FRIENDS! The Unauthorized Musical Parody

FRIENDS! The Unauthorized Musical Parody lovingly lampoons all ten seasons of the classic sitcom that followed the wacky misadventures of a group of 20-something pals navigating the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. The show is back on with a new residency at The Venue inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino. Performances run Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $58.75.

New in nightlife

F the Bar at Fergusons Downtown

Described as an intimate space focused on the craft beverage experience, F the Bar is now open at Fergusons Downtown. Alongisde craft cocktails, F the Bar also features a mocktail menu for those un-inclined to imbibe. Located on the west side of the property in Suite 100, F the Bar is open Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to midnight. Enjoy pop-up food offerings Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday Funday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with beers, wines and well cocktails priced between $6 and $8, and paired with live music.

We All Scream: new nightclub/creamery

Open now, We All Scream is a new art-filled nightclub and ice creamery located in Downtown Las Vegas. With two floors of live music, art installations, and ice cream, We All Scream's not-for-profit creamery promises to fund local art projects. The back-alley club features an outdoor patio with an ice cream truck-turned DJ booth as well as a rooftop dance floor with 360-degree views of the vibrant downtown nightlife scene. Located at 517 E. Fremont St., We All Scream is open Thursdays through Sundays. On Saturday, May 14, We All Scream launches its Friends & Family daytime party series (open to 21+), starting at 2 p.m. and featuring music from Sasha Marie and DJ Crykit.