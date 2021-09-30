13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Oct. 1-7, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is this week's list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley between Oct. 1 and 7, 2021:

1. 15th Annual Pure Aloha Fall Festival being held at Craig Ranch Regional Park Sept. 30th to Oct. 3rd

2. WOW - The Vegas Spectacular at Rio Las Vegas. Prepare to be transported into a world of water, wonder and fantasy.

3. Opera Las Vegas will kick-off its 22nd season on Oct. 1 - 3 with The Ghosts of Gatsby, a chamber opera inspired by the Jazz Age and infused with operatic madness by composer Evan Mack and librettist Joshua McGuire.

4. Summerlin Library hosts their Outdoor Fall Festival on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5. Parade Of Mischief kicks off on Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 30 every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Downtown Summerlin.

6. Las Vegas Triathlon is taking place on Oct. 2. The one and only Long course Triathlon, Duathlon and Aquabike is happening at Lake Mead, featuring iconic views of the lake that cannot be experienced anywhere else.

7. Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles is opening a new location on Oct. 1 at 325 Hughes Center Dr. October is National Seafood Month and will also have some seafood dishes on the menu such as Uncle Brotha’s Shrimp & Grits.

8. Caviar and Champagne Sundays at Bazaar Meat will offer the consummate opportunity for guests to indulge. Starting Oct. 3, and every Sunday during the month of October.

9. ¡Viva el Mariachi! A Concert in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will take place on Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Clark County Library.

10. First Friday in downtown Las Vegas celebrates its 19th anniversary on Oct. 1. The theme will be “One World Through Art”, celebrating cultural diversity and the connection we gain from creative endeavors.

11. Golden Nugget Las Vegas presents the 13th Annual Grand Poker Series through Oct. 18 featuring 50 poker tournaments spread across 21 days.

12. “Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy” has been extended at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis through November. The multi-talented musical comedian will perform every Thursday at 9 p.m. through Nov. 18.

13. Sofi Tukker is taking over Élia Beach Club at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Oct. 2. Doors open at 11 a.m. and tickets start at $40.

Have an event you think should be featured in an upcoming edition of 13 Things email Jason.Dinant@KTNV.com - Thanks.