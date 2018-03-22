13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For March 23-29

Here is a list of 13 things to do around the Las Vegas valley for the week of March 23 through 29:

1. It's "Julius Caesar" like you have never seen it before. The Nevada Conservatory Theatre is presenting a startlingly modern, all-female production of the classic tragedy in the Black Box Theatre at UNLV through March 25.



2. Richard Cheese & Lounge Against the Machine performs March 23 in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Cheese performs swingin' Vegas versions of popular rock, rap and Top 40 hits. Cheese has released 2o albums.







3. "The Whipping Man" is the story about 3 men, a young Confederate officer and 2 former slaves, preparing for Passover after the Civil War. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 1 at Las Vegas Little Theatre.



4. Let you child unleash their inner Picasso at Downtown Container Park's monthly Kids Camp on March 24. Various creative activities including t-shirt painting, flower pot painting, custom cupcake decorating and more. Children 12 and under welcome.



5. Feel the electrifying twang of a bowstring during one of Spring Mountain Ranch State Park's archery sessions. The next one is happening at 11 a.m. March 24. Must be at least 10 years of age to participate.



6. Racing returns to The Bullring at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night. The NASCAR Whelan All-American Series will feature 8 classes of cars on the 2nd racing night of the 2018 season. The evening will also feature NASCAR Super Late Models, Super Stocks, Modifieds and Bombers.



7. The Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival on March 24 at Centennial Hills Park will feature performances by Blue Canyon Boys, Run Boy Run, David Luning and Trout Steak Revival. There will be strolling musicians between sets and food, beer and craft vendors. Special children's area.



8. Ministry with Chelsea Wolfe and The God Bombs perform March 24 at Brooklyn Bowl. Ministry is the brainchild of Al Jourgensen. The band released its debut "With Sympathy" in 1983. The band just released a new album.







9. The heavy rock metal band Blue Oyster Cult is performing March 24 at Aliante. Hits include "Don't Fear the Reaper, " "Godzilla" and "Burnin' For You." Blue Oyster Cult has sold more than 24 million records worldwide.







10. Kevin Federline, who was once married to Britney Spears, will celebrate his 40th birthday with a bash and DJ gig at Crazy Horse III on March 24. The bash begins at 11:30 p.m. and Federline performs at 12:30 a.m.



11. The Zowie Bowie Show on March 25 and April 29 at the South Point will bring back the heyday of classic Las Vegas with hits from the Rat Pack, Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme, Tom Jones and Elvis Presley. Chris Phillips is accompanied by a 10-piece Band.







12. Corduroy in Downtown Las Vegas has introduced Boozy Bingo on Thursdays. With the purchase of any adult beverage, guests will receive a Bingo set complete with dabber and game sheets. Win free drinks, bar tabs and more.



13. If you haven't seen Terry Fator recently, it might be time to check him out again. He has added 2 new puppets -- Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney. Fator recently celebrated his 9th anniversary at The Mirage.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.