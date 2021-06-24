13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For June 25-July 1, 2021

Here is a list of 13 things to do this week in Las Vegas for the week of June 25 through July 1:

1. The Las Vegas Philharmonic has announced its 2021-22 season. Music Director Donato Cabrera will conduct 7 concerts featuring the music of Beethoven. Season packages are currently on sale.

2. The Blue Man Group, known for its silent blue characters, is back this weekend at the Luxor hotel-casino. The award-winning live theatrical production is filled with whimsical surprises, instrumentals, comedy and much more.

3. Arizona Charlie’s Decatur is celebrating National Bingo Day on June 27. Bingo sessions will take place every odd hour from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Players will receive a complimentary bingo dauber with a $4 minimum buy-in while supplies last. Any player who hits a bingo on the “National Bingo Ball,” ball I-27 will receive $500 free slot play. True Rewards members who play consecutive sessions on National Bingo Day will receive a free, electronic small rainbow – a 12-on bingo card pack consisting of multiple colors that ranges in payout when bingo is achieved on that specific color.

4. Moneyline Pizza & Beer inside the ARIA hotel-casino is hosting a pizza and beer pop-up from 5 to 10 p.m. June 25. The pop-up will feature the local vegan and vegetarian pizzeria Pizza 18 and vegan beer from local brewery Tenaya Creek.

5. Commonwealth on East Fremont Street has launched piano bar entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Spadoni will play a mixture of mash-ups, medley, classics and fan favorites. Regular singers will include Trice B Magnificent, Savannah Smith and Cam Calloway.

6. Shelby American is hosting the Ford “Ocean 2 Ocean” event at 10 a.m. Jan. 26. There will be muscle cars, special exhibits and food as they welcome the new Mustang Mach-E to Shelby American. This tour showcases what the all-electric Mustang Mach-E can do with experiences along the way to demonstrate its style and features.

7. Comedians Paul Jacek and Mary Kennedy from Los Angeles will perform at 7 p.m. June 25 and 26 at A Pizza Melody, 5447 S. Rainbow Blvd. Kennedy appeared in season 7 of “Shameless.” Jacek is a regular at the World Famous Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard and performed at the Riviera hotel-casino.

8. End Pride with a bang in person or in virtual reality at PrideXR from June 25-26 presented by new event space StarBase and Dreamland. Entertainment includes a comedy show from Failed to Render and a dance party hosted by Edie and live performances. Revelers can celebrate two ways - in person at the StarBase event space at 3905 West Diablo Drive, or through a custom-built virtual reality world on social platform AltspaceVR, featuring a full Pride experience with a dance floor, red carpet, vendors, hologram DJs, charity auctions and a PrideXR parade. VR events are free but require registration, other events start at $35. All events are 21+. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit pridexr.com.

9. Catch Las Vegas Little Theatre’s final performances of “Murderers” by Jeffrey Hatcher on June 25, 26 and 27. The play is about 3 murderers at the Riddle Key Retirement Villa in Florida. Hear the darkly hilarious confessions of each of these characters, their motives and how they did it. Tickets are $30.

10. The Nevada Tap Takeover is happening June 26 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Big Dog’s Brewing Company. There will be 35 taps available and beer is only $5 each. There will also be live music. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Nevada Craft Brewers Association.

11. The Silver Stamp in the Arts District is hosting Sudes & Soul: A Nite of Juke Joint R& B starting at 9 p.m. June 26. Hear R&B fro the 1940s through 1960s, including Jump Blues, Boogie Woogie, Doowop, Girl Groups, Motown and Soul!

12. The Italian American Club is hosting An Evening with Andy James & John Patitucci with her all-star Band at 6:30 p.m. June 27. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show is at 8. Cost is $65 per person.

13. Singer Ruby Lewis performs at 7:30 p.m. June 29 in The Nevada Room. Ruby Lewis takes the audience on a journey back to the Golden Age of Hollywood when she steps into the shoes of cinema’s most beloved leading ladies through song. The Nevada Room offers a full a la carte menu. The Piano Bistro Bar is open after the performance.

If you would like to submit an item for an upcoming 13 Things list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.