13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For June 22-28

Here are 13 Things To Do In Las Vegas This Week For June 22-28:

1. A free Community Art Day is happening June 22 at UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. Learn clay making and drawing, paint in virtual reality, enjoy live performances of famous classical works and more.

2. McKee Ranch is hosting a Summer Nights Flea Market on June 22. Bring your lanterns and flashlights and enjoy one-of-a-kind shopping. Dozens of local artists and vendors. Also, face painters, balloon artists, train rides and amazing animals.

3. Escape to paradise all summer long during the Golden Nugget's poolside parties every Friday. Enjoy live music and drink specials. "Coco Nugget" starts at 8 p.m.

4. The Neo Soul Series presents Dru Hill on June 22 at Brooklyn Bowl. Dru Hill is best known for its R&B hits "In My Bed," "never Make A Promise" and "How Deep Is Your Love."

5. The Las Vegas 51s are hosting intrastate rival, Reno Aces, this weekend. Games are at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12:05 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks after the game on June 21. Saturday is Camouflage Jersey Night.

6. The longest-running off-Broadway comedy in history, "Tony n' Tina's Wedding," is taking over Buca di Beppo at Bally's Las Vegas Fridays through Wednesday. Enjoy dinner and a show for just one price. For just a little more, you can enjoy the open bar and attend a meet-and-greet.

7. Atomic Liquors on East Fremont Street is celebrating its 5-year reopening anniversary with a party on June 22. Rat Pack and Barbra Streisand impersonators, beer and drink specials and a photo booth. 1950's costumes highly encouraged.

8. Have you ever wanted to log roll? Here's your chance. The City of Las Vegas is offering log rolling classes at Pavilion Pool. 2 sessions, Saturday classes.

9. A grand opening celebration is being held for a new sensory wall at Gilcrease Park on June 23. It's happening at 11 a.m. There will be free BBQ lunch.

10. The Downtown Container Park is hosting the 2018 Las Vegas Beatbox Battle on June 23. More than 70 beatbox artists from around the country will be competing for a $1,000 grand prize.

11. The Hopped Taco Throwdown is happening in June 23 in The Backyard at Zappos. Chefs will compete in three categories: best beer-infused taco, most creative taco and best dessert taco. There will also be plenty of craft brew samplings.

12. The Las Vegas Brass Band is performing at Clark County Library on June 24. The free concert will feature marches, polkas and popular melodies performed in a traditional British brass band style.

13. Chris Heers and Friends perform every Tuesday and Wednesday at Ellis Island. County, rock, trop rock, originals and favorites. Ridiculous cheep (and good) beer and food specials.

If you would like to submit an item for a future 13 Things list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.