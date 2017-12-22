13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Dec. 21-28

Here is a list of 13 things to do in the Las Vegas valley for the week of Dec. 21 through 28:

1. It's not too late to catch one of Terry Fator's annual holiday performances at The Mirage. Fator and cast, including Winston the impersonating turtle, celebrate the holidays with comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations and ventriloquism, featuring classics including “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “White Christmas,” plus fans will learn all about “Juana,” a new holiday guaranteed to make guests laugh.

2. American violinist, composer and dancer Lindsey Stirling first got notice on YouTube. She then appeared on "America's Got Talent" in 2010. She is now performing Dec. 22 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan.

3. If you love drag queens and Christmas, check out "A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour" on Dec. 22 in the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay. Contestants from "RuPaul's Drag Race" on VH1 will perform holiday songs. Open to all ages.

4. Check out the live reindeer through Dec. 23 at Tivoli Village. Dancer and Prancer will visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21, 22 and 23. There will also be live music and snowfalls. The appearance is part of Tivoli Village's 12 Days of Giving charity effort.

5. 98 Degrees is bringing its "At Christmas" tour to the Star of the Desert Arena in Primm on Dec. 23. The show will feature holiday classics from their new album titled "Let It Snow." There will be a meet and greet with the group at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Reebok inside Las Vegas South Premium Outlets.

6. The Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic returns to Orleans Arena Dec. 22 and 23. Teams from University of Nevada Reno, University of San Francisco, Duquesne University and University of Southern Illinois Carbondale will compete. First game of tournament begins at noon both days.

7. A Very Brit Pop Christmas is happening Dec. 23 at the Bunkhouse Saloon. Performances by the Robcat Allstars, Joshua Ellis, Jose Pancakes, Trevor Jones, Aldred, Cromm Fallon and Aaron Archer. DJ Allen Miller and DJ Donald Hickey will also be spinning Mancunian hits from yesteryear all night long.

8. Join local blues favorites, Moanin' Blacksnakes, for a Christmas party on Dec. 23 at the Sand Dollar. Wear your ugly Christmas sweater. The party starts at 10 p.m.

9. Some people would do anything to avoid pain. Not Tim Cridland, who was dubbed "The Man Who Feels No Pain" on the highest-rated episode ever of "Stan Lee's Superhumans." Catch his act on Dec. 24 at the Majestic Repertory Theatre.

10. It will be a double header on Dec. 26 at Jokesters Comedy Club at D Las Vegas. Comedians Derek Richards and Don Barnhart will headline the double showcase. Other local and national talent will also take the stage.

11. Wicked Garden will bring its powerful tribute to the grunge/alternative movement of the '90s to Virgil's Real BBQ on Dec. 26. Featuring members who actually were in the music business during its heyday, Wicked Garden strives to keep the genre alive.

12. Techno Taco Tuesday at Tacos & Beer will feature local artists on Dec. 26. Performances by FlashGang, Pauly Madrid, Roswell, Teklow, Bad Beat, Pedro Flores, Rob Dub, Sotto and many more.

13. Head to Winchester Cultural Center to see contemporary Southwest artist Nancy Good's exhibit titled "See, Touch and Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries" through Jan. 1. The exhibit features large scale kaleidoscopic images drawn from the artist's photographic record of Burning Man.



If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.