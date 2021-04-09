13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas for April 9-15, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. Gabriella Versace and Elisa Furr perform April 11 at the Italian American Club in “Timeless: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion.” Tickets are $65.

2. Kamu Ultra Karoke is the first high-end karaoke club on the Las Vegas Strip inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. It offers the perfect harmony of partying and post-quarantine safety in its 40 socially-distanced, upscale singing suites. They offer food and bottle service too.

3. Live entertainment is back at the 1923 Prohibition Bar inside Mandalay Bay. Jazz singer Niece Malandra is featured Friday and Saturday evenings beginning April 9.

4. Mi Amor Art has collaborated with local artist Chanie Friedman of The Paintery to offer an adult paint night on April 10. Tickets are $50 and include supplies and one glass of wine. Starts at 8:30 p.m.

5. Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson is offering a guided garden tour and two-pice chocolate tasting on April 10 and 17. The tour is at 10 a.m. Cost is $30 per person. Reservations required.

6. American Legion Post 40 on East Van Wagenen Street in Henderson is hosting its annual car show on April 10. The event is present by the Las Vegas Cadillac Club. It begins at 7 a.m.

7. The Soul Juice Band is performing Apri 10 at the Sand Dollar on Spring Mountain Road. The band features 5 hours and will be playing funk and soul music all night long.

8. The Vegas Valley Winery on Eastgate Road in Henderson is hosting the Winery Comedy Tour at 8 p.m. April 10. Comedians are traveling the country, performing at local wineries.

9. Las Vegas Rockin’ for Dogs is happening 2 to 6 p.m. April 11 at Tivoli Village. The Las Vegas community is invited to come together for a great cause on National Pet Day to support and raise money for Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. There will be food and drink specials and live entertainment. Tickets are $20.

10. The annual AIDS Walk & 5K in Las Vegas is happening virtually on April 11. Participants can either walk or run solo or with a team while supporting AFAN’s essential support services for adults and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada. The event will kick-off with a virtual pre-walk show hosted by AJ and Joanna from Sunny 106.5 Morning Show at 10 a.m. Participants will have until April 30 to complete.

11. Clark County’s Food Truck Frenzy is back at Desert Breeze Park on Spring Mountain Road from 4 to 8 p.m. April 11. Food trucks include The Bori’s Shack, Meats and Treats, Custom Pizza and Mora Ice Cream.

12. A benefit and wine tasting dinner is taking place April 13 for The Chef Jeff Project at D’Agnostino’s Trattoria. Wine supplied by Foley Family Wines.

13. Poets at the Plaza is happening April 15 at the Water Street Plaza in Henderson. There will be several featured poets, music and a discussion on the Henderson arts and culture master plan. The event starts at 6 p.m.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.