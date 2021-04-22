13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For April 23-29, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. Dress for Success Southern Nevada is bringing back its Shop for Success inventory sale after a one-year hiatus. The pop-sale offers shoppers the opportunity to buy new and nearly new women's clothing at significantly reduced prices. A range of sizes from petite to plus and a variety of styles are available.The event will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24.

2. Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort is celebrating Vespa’s 75th anniversary this summer. On April 23, guest can take advantage of a unique Vespa-themed photo opportunity and receive love advice from the Vespa Love Couple. The first 75 guests on April 23 will receive $25 gift cards. Happening 2 to 6 p.m. Events continue Memorial Day Weekend, National Vespa Day, Fourth of July weekend and Labor Day weekend.

3. The world-famous Comedy Cellar is back at the Rio. Comedians perform their best 15-20 minute sets in a club that gets its vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club. Social distancing is observed. Shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

4. Five Iron Golf at AREA15 is hosting a viewing party for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 261 match on April 24. The showing will include the title bout between Kamaru "The Nigerian Nightmare" Usman vs. Jorge "Gamebred” Masvidal. Various viewing packages are available.

5. The Good Deed Project is presenting Art in the Alley on Third Street on April 24. It is a fundraiser for children in need. There will be art, music, food and adult beverages.

6. April Bucker, who is known for her towel juggling routine, is currently appearing as the special guest star in BurlesQ at Alexis Park Resort. Shows are 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

7. Sin City Indian Motorcycle is hosting a demo days on April 23 and 24. Test ride the all new Indian FTR 1200 and Indian Chief models. There will also be a free lunch on Friday and live entertainment. Free admission. Bring your own helmet.

8. Fairway Chevrolet is hosting a cruise night on April 23. Check out the latest cars and trucks on display along with their classic auto collection. There will be free hot dogs/soft drinks and free drawings/give-aways. Free admission.

9. Head to Wine and Canvas Las Vegas on April 24 for their llama portrait painting class. No previous painting experience required. Their studio has a bar serving beer, wine, cocktails and soft drinks. Reservations required.

10. The Vegas Valley Winery is hosting an OSCARS viewing party at 5 p.m. Apri 25 in their tasting room. There will be a red carpet, popcorn, OSCAR trivia and wine. Formal dress or PJ’s allowed. Tickets are $18.

11. Thee Mess Arounds are performing April 25 at the Sand Dollar Las Vegas. The music starts at 9 p.m. Reservations are not required.

12. The Underground at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is hosting an exclusive Negra Tequila Tasting featuring a decadent chocolate pairing from JMA Chocolates at 8 p.m. April 28. Founder and Master Distiller Don Alberto Becherano, along with his son, Master Blender Dan Becherano, will lead guests through an exploration of four Cantera Negra tequilas, from the clean, unaged Cantera Negra Silver to the smooth, oak-aged Extra Anejo. Cost is $75 per person.

13. Mecum’s 30th annual Vintage & Antique Motorcycle Auction kicks off April 28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More than 1,750 bikes will be available.

