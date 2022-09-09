13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Sept. 9 to Sept. 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week in Las Vegas is for fans of music. Lovers of rock can check out Aerosmith and Imagine Dragons. Those more interested in rap can listen to Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross. People with an ear for R&B can check out Donny Osmond and Usher. There is plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.
Donny Osmond Starting on August 30 Donny Osmond will return for his solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom. His upcoming performance schedule can be seen below:
- September 2022: 9 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30
- October 2022: 1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15
- November 2022: 1 – 5, 8 – 12, 15 – 19
Usher Singer Usher launched his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:
- September: 9, 10
- October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
Gilley’s at Treasure Island For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:
- Sept. 9 – Bluegrass & BBQ w/ Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk at 5 p.m.
- Sept. 9 – Michael Austin at 10 p.m.
- Sept. 10 - Bluegrass & BBQ w/ Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk at 5 p.m.
- Sept. 10 – Michael Austin at 10 p.m.
- Sept. 11 – Home Grown Sunday w/ Michael Austin 8 p.m.
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
On Sept. 9, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is set to host Craig Campbell with Ryan Griffin set to perform on Sept. 10.
House of Blues
Located in Mandalay Bay, house of Blues is set to host Giveon, Carlos Santana, and Little Jesus & Divino Nino. The full performance schedule can be seen below.
- Little Jesus& Divino Nino: Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
- Giveon: Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- Carlos Santana: Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.
Kendrick Lamar
Known for studio albums such as Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN and more, Kendrick Lamar aka K. Dot is set to perform at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 9.
Imagine Dragons
Set to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. the GRAMMY Award-winning rock band is joined by Macklemore and Kings Elliot. Live Nation says this is the band’s biggest North American shows of their career to date.
AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD
As part of their continued 50th anniversary, Aerosmith is set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sept. 14. with additional dates in September, October, and November.
The Smith Center
Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Jagged Little Pill, Frankie Moreno and Kansas: Point of Know Return Tour will be featured this week. Jagged Little Pill can be seen from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Frankie Moreno can be seen on Sept. 13. Lastly, Kansas: Point of Know Return Tour can be seen Sept. 13.
Drai's Nightclub
Party goers can listen to performances from Juicy J, Rick Ross, and DJ Franzen at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: Juicy J on Sept. 9, Rick Ross on Sept. 10, and DJ Franzen on Sept. 11.
L.A. Comedy Club
Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10 and Nick Guerra from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.