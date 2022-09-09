13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Sept. 9 to Sept. 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week in Las Vegas is for fans of music. Lovers of rock can check out Aerosmith and Imagine Dragons. Those more interested in rap can listen to Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross. People with an ear for R&B can check out Donny Osmond and Usher. There is plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.

Donny Osmond Starting on August 30 Donny Osmond will return for his solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom. His upcoming performance schedule can be seen below:

September 2022: 9 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30



9 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30 October 2022: 1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15



1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15 November 2022: 1 – 5, 8 – 12, 15 – 19



Usher Singer Usher launched his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:

September: 9, 10



9, 10 October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Gilley’s at Treasure Island For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:

Sept. 9 – Bluegrass & BBQ w/ Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk at 5 p.m.



Sept. 9 – Michael Austin at 10 p.m.



Sept. 10 - Bluegrass & BBQ w/ Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk at 5 p.m.



Sept. 10 – Michael Austin at 10 p.m.



Sept. 11 – Home Grown Sunday w/ Michael Austin 8 p.m.



Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

On Sept. 9, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is set to host Craig Campbell with Ryan Griffin set to perform on Sept. 10.

House of Blues

Located in Mandalay Bay, house of Blues is set to host Giveon, Carlos Santana, and Little Jesus & Divino Nino. The full performance schedule can be seen below.

Little Jesus& Divino Nino: Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.



Giveon: Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.



Carlos Santana: Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

David Cliff/David Cliff/Invision/AP Giveon performs at the Wireless festival in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo by David Cliff/Invision/AP)

Kendrick Lamar

Known for studio albums such as Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN and more, Kendrick Lamar aka K. Dot is set to perform at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 9.

Scott Garfitt/AP Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Imagine Dragons

Set to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. the GRAMMY Award-winning rock band is joined by Macklemore and Kings Elliot. Live Nation says this is the band’s biggest North American shows of their career to date.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, performs during their Evolve World Tour 2018 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, July 13, 2018, in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD

As part of their continued 50th anniversary, Aerosmith is set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Sept. 14. with additional dates in September, October, and November.

SHIZUO KAMBAYASHI/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** FOR USE WITH JAPAN AEROSMITH'S ADDICTION **Aerosmith's lead singer Steven Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry perform during their Tokyo Dome concert in Tokyo Tuesay, July 20, 2004. Always a popular draw in Japan, the band's seven-city tour this month has filled some of the country's biggest stadiums with audiences that provide a diverse, though slightly baby-boomer heavy , sampling of Japanese demographics. The older fans, in their 40s or early 50s, waited to hear "Walk This Way," circa 1975. The high school kids yelled for "Jaded," the hit from 2001. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Jagged Little Pill, Frankie Moreno and Kansas: Point of Know Return Tour will be featured this week. Jagged Little Pill can be seen from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Frankie Moreno can be seen on Sept. 13. Lastly, Kansas: Point of Know Return Tour can be seen Sept. 13.

Drai's Nightclub

Party goers can listen to performances from Juicy J, Rick Ross, and DJ Franzen at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: Juicy J on Sept. 9, Rick Ross on Sept. 10, and DJ Franzen on Sept. 11.

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10 and Nick Guerra from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.