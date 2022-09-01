13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With laughs from Jack Jr. at the STRAT, rap from T.I., Meek Mill, Big Sean at Drai’s, and performances from Swedish House Mafia, there’s plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Jagged Little Pill and Clint Holmes – Between the Moon and New York City will be featured this week. Jagged Little Pill can be seen from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11 with tickets ranging from $30 to $138 while Clint Holmes – Between the Moon and New York City can be seen on Sept. 7 with tickets ranging from $35 to $55.

Drai's Nightclub

Party goers can listen to performances from Big Sean, Meek Mill, and T.I. at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: Big Sean on Sept. 2, Meek Mill on Sept. 3, and T.I. on Sept. 4.

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Tip "T.I. " Harris attends History Channel's "Roots" mini-series premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, May 23, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Music artist Meek Mill performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Big Sean performs on Day 3 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10 and Jack Jr. from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.

LIGHT Nightclub

People can listen to a performance from DJ Esco and Swae Lee at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. DJ Esco will perform on Sept. 2 while Swae Lee performs on Sept. 3.

John Salangsang/John Salangsang/Invision/AP Swae Lee of the group Rae Sremmurd perform at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Donny Osmond

Starting on August 30 Donny Osmond will return for his solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom. His upcoming performance schedule can be seen below:

September 2022: 1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30



1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30 October 2022: 1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15



1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15 November 2022: 1 – 5, 8 – 12, 15 – 19

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Donny Osmond performs in concert as Donny and Marie Osmond at the Santander Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Reading, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Usher

Singer Usher launched his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:

September: 3, 4, 9, 10



3, 4, 9, 10 October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Gus Ruelas/AP Usher performs at the 102.7 KIIS FMs Wango Tango, Saturday, May 15, 2010, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

Gilley’s at Treasure Island

For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:

Sept. 1 – Brian Lynn Jones at 9 p.m.



Sept. 2 – Brian Lynn Jones at 10 p.m.



Sept. 3 – Brian Lynn Jones at 10 p.m.



Sept. 4 – Home Grown Sunday w/ Ronnie Rose at 7 p.m.

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

On Sept. 2, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is set to host Adam Sanders.

Swedish House Mafia

As part of their international tour, Swedish House Mafia is set to perform at the T-Mobile Arena on Spet. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $275.50 and are available on axs.com according to Live Nation.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Steve Angello, from left, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

According to Live Nation, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have 19 Top 40 hits and are set to perform Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. in the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. Tickets start at $45 available at ticketmaster.com.