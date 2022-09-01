13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With laughs from Jack Jr. at the STRAT, rap from T.I., Meek Mill, Big Sean at Drai’s, and performances from Swedish House Mafia, there’s plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.
The Smith Center
Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. Jagged Little Pill and Clint Holmes – Between the Moon and New York City will be featured this week. Jagged Little Pill can be seen from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11 with tickets ranging from $30 to $138 while Clint Holmes – Between the Moon and New York City can be seen on Sept. 7 with tickets ranging from $35 to $55.
Drai's Nightclub
Party goers can listen to performances from Big Sean, Meek Mill, and T.I. at Drai's Nightclub. The performance schedule is as follows: Big Sean on Sept. 2, Meek Mill on Sept. 3, and T.I. on Sept. 4.
L.A. Comedy Club
Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will host Redneck Comedy Show from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10 and Jack Jr. from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4.
LIGHT Nightclub
People can listen to a performance from DJ Esco and Swae Lee at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. DJ Esco will perform on Sept. 2 while Swae Lee performs on Sept. 3.
Donny Osmond
Starting on August 30 Donny Osmond will return for his solo residency inside Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom. His upcoming performance schedule can be seen below:
- September 2022: 1 – 3, 6 – 10, 13 – 17, 27 – 30
- October 2022: 1, 4 – 8, 11 – 15
- November 2022: 1 – 5, 8 – 12, 15 – 19
Usher
Singer Usher launched his headlining residency on July 15 at Dolby Live at MGM Park. Prices for tickets start at $79 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com. A list of other dates Usher is set to perform can be seen below:
- September: 3, 4, 9, 10
- October: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
Gilley’s at Treasure Island
For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:
- Sept. 1 – Brian Lynn Jones at 9 p.m.
- Sept. 2 – Brian Lynn Jones at 10 p.m.
- Sept. 3 – Brian Lynn Jones at 10 p.m.
- Sept. 4 – Home Grown Sunday w/ Ronnie Rose at 7 p.m.
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
On Sept. 2, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country is set to host Adam Sanders.
Swedish House Mafia
As part of their international tour, Swedish House Mafia is set to perform at the T-Mobile Arena on Spet. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $39.50 to $275.50 and are available on axs.com according to Live Nation.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
According to Live Nation, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have 19 Top 40 hits and are set to perform Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. in the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. Tickets start at $45 available at ticketmaster.com.