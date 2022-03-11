13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: March 11-17

(KTNV) — Looking for something to do in Las Vegas? Look no further. Below are 13 Things happening in town this week (scroll down for some St. Patrick's Day specials):

1. Women's history walking tours at the Neon Museum

It's lights up on Women's History Month at the Neon Museum. Learn about local ladies who had a hand in Las Vegas history and other fascinating females on nightly walking tour at the Neon Museum. While you're there, check out the new mural, "Las Vegas Luminaries," on the north wall.

2. Vinny Guadagnino returns as Chippendales guest performer

Guess who's back on stage with the Chippendales? The third time is the charm for the Keto Guido as he returns to Las Vegas to join the cast as the legendary male revue celebrates 20 years at the Rio. Guadagnino's six-week engagement will run from March 11 through April 10.



Nightly performances at 8 p.m.

Additional shows Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $59.95 to $149.95

3. Smokey Robinson at The Venetian

Legendary singer-songwriter and MoTown Records co-founder Smokey Robinson will perform at The Venetian Theatre for two nights only this weekend.



Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $49

4. Immersive yoga at Area15

Build strength, create awareness and bring your mind and body connection to a new level with an immersive yoga class in The Portal at Area15. Dray Gardner leads a yoga class like no other, surrounded by state-of-the-art sound and 360-degree projections that will envelope you as you continue your practice.



Saturday, March 12 at noon and 1:l30 p.m.

$25 per person

Bring your own mat

5. Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Disco attire is encouraged at a dance party featuring all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s and 80s. Take a chance and you'll be dancing all night long!



Saturday, March 12 at 9 p.m.

Tickets from $15 to $25

6. Las Vegas Sinfionetta benefit concert in support of Ukraine

Fundraising proceeds from this performance at the Clark County Library Theater will go to support the people of Ukraine. The program will feature works by Mozart and Ukrainian composer Maxim Berezovsky. The Sinfionetta's artistic director, Taras Krysa, is Ukrainian.



Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Clark County Library Theater (1401 E. Flamingo Rd.)

Tickets $28 for adults, $14 for students, free for children under 12

7. Brad Paisley, two nights only at Encore

Performing his greatest hits and top singles, Brad Paisley is bringing his talents to Las Vegas for two performances. In tandem with his scheduled performances at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, the Eastside Lounge will celebrate the singer by showcasing a specialty cocktail: the Southern Comfort Zone, featuring Woodland Reserve Bourbon, southern spiced infusion, and a Luxardo cherry.



Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Encore Theater

Tickets start at $65

8. Murder mystery dinner at Lawry's The Prime Rib

Can you solve the case before dessert? On Thursday, March 17, Lawry's The Prime Rib will host a special murder mystery dinner event in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Guests will be taken on a journey of murder and mayhem throughout their three-course meal.



Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

$130 per person, including tax, tip, and the mystery

Optional wine flights for an additional $20

ST. PATRICK'S DAY EVENTS

9. St. Patrick's Day menu at Rì Rà Irish Pub

Rì Rà Irish Pub, inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, will open from 8 a.m. to midnight on St. Patrick's Day so you can spend the whole day celebrating. The menu, featuring Irish classics, features deviled Scottish eggs, corned beef wontons, potato cakes, a Publican reuben, Dubliner burger, beef and Guinness stew, and fish and chips. Guests will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.



Thursday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to midnight

10. St. Pat's Block Party at Hennessy's Tavern

Hennessy's Tavern has a five-day celebration of St. Patrick's Day on the books, promising "green beer & shenanigans." Live music performances are scheduled Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20, including the Las Vegas Bag Pipes on St. Patrick's Day at 11 a.m. Other performers include Little Tony, Hot-Sauce, Sin City Devils, Roxy Gunn Project and Sumptin Else.



Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20

425 Fremont Street #110

11. Annual St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Bash at Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience will celebrate St. Patrick's Day in "true Irish style" with five days of events including 187 hours of free, live entertainment. Authentic Irish bands The Arcana Kings, Celtic Rockers, Whiskey Galore and Finnegan's Wake will perform. Additional entertainment will include the Firefighters Parade & Challenge, Celtic dancers and more.



Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday, March 20

12. St. Patrick's Day at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Enjoy the best of both world's this St. Patrick's day: the luck of the Irish and the beer of the Germans. The beer hall and garden at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will offer a menu of Irish-German fusion offerings, including Spinatsuppe mit Brotwürfelchen, Gebackener Tortenbrie, Gepökelte Ochsenbrust mit Weißkraut, and Brotpudding. A featured cocktail, the Screwy Leprechaun, is also on offer, combining Malibu Rum, blue Curaçao and orange juice served in a 15-ounce Hurricane glass.



Thursday, March 17

Reservations available by calling 702-853-BEER (2337)

13. St. Patrick's Day Garden Party at Eight Lounge

The 2,200-square-foot terrace at Eight Lounge will be the center of attention for its Irish Whiskey Garden Party sponsored by Teeling Whiskey. The celebration will include featured cocktails and selections from a rotating whiskey cart. Deals include $8 spirits and handcrafted Irish coffee cocktails infused with Teeling Whiskey and Guinness. There will be live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

