13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: June 24 to June 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From '70s-themed disco parties to performances by various DJs, there's plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.

Kathleen Madigan

Performing at The Mirage June 24 and August 5, Kathleen Madigan continues her “Do You Have Any Ranch?” Comedy tour. Tickets for her June 24 show start at $51.91.

Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA

Starting at $15, people can dance at a ’70s-themed party playing hits by the Swedish pop group Abba. The party takes place at Brooklyn Bowl on June 24 at 6 p.m.

Rock For Recovery

Featuring Empire Records, DJ Michael Toast, and Long Beach Leftovers, Brooklyn Bowl’s Rock For Recovery kicks off June 24. Admission is $15.

Gilley’s at Treasure Island For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:

June 24 – Bluegrass & BBQ with Bluegrass Republic at 5 p.m. and Scotty Alexander at 10 p.m.

June 25 – Bluegrass & BBQ with Bluegrass Republic at 5 p.m. and Scotty Alexander at 10 p.m.

June 26 – Home Grown Sundays with Ronnie Rose at 7 p.m.

June 29 – CJ Simmons at 8:30 p.m.

June 30 – Michael Austin at 9 p.m.

The Smith Center Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. A list of the performances can be found below:

Acoustic Alchemy, June 23 to June 24 at 7 p.m.

Melissa Manchester, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Christine Shebeck, June 29 at 7 p.m.

Michael Grimm, June 30 at 7 p.m.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club G – Squared, DJ Crooked, Travis Porter, and more will perform at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows:

LIGHT Nightclub People can listen to a performance from Masego and DJ Five at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. A schedule of the performances can be seen below:

Masego: June 24 at 10:30 p.m.

DJ Five: June 25 at 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will be hosting Key Lewis June 24 through June 26. Tickets for the comedian's show start at $39.95 with each show starting at 8 p.m.