13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: June 17 to June 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Father's Day specials at Tacos & Tequila to performances at the Smith Center, there is plenty to do this week in Las Vegas.

Chris Young

Having sold 13 million singles Chris Young will perform at Sunset Station on June 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Lady Like

The Lady Like burlesque show debuted on the Las Vegas Strip on June 5 and has more shows for interested persons. Lady Like will have a show on June 19 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. with doors opening at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Sting

Award-winning musician Sting will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 18 at 8 p.m. The musician will be performing some of his hits including "Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Every Breath You Take” and new songs from his album, "The Bridge." Ticket prices start at $59 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Gilley’s at Treasure Island

For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:

June 17 – Bluegrass & BBQ with Story Tellers at 5 p.m. and Michael Austin at 10 p.m.

June 18 – Bluegrass & BBQ with Story Tellers at 5 p.m. and Michael Austin at 10 p.m.

June 19 – Home Grown Sundays with Ronnie Rose at 7 p.m.

June 22 – Bailey Callahan at 8:30 p.m.

June 23 – Bailey Callahan at 9 p.m.

Shania Twain

With hits including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much." Shania Twain is set to perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 17, 18 and 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $69.

Gov’t Mule

On June 18 Gov’t Mule will perform at Brooklyn Bowl. With a career about 30 years old the Southern jam band has over 20 studio and live albums according to Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets for the performance start at $39 and doors open at 6 p.m.

The Smith Center

Known for performing arts, the Smith enter located at 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106 has several upcoming performances this week. A list of the performances can be found below:

Tacos & Tequila

On June 19 in honor of Father’s Day, Tacos & Tequila is offering a brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will feature the “Big Papi Pitcher” with a choice of house margarita or red sangria at $29 according to Tacos & Tequila.