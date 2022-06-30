13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: July 1 to July 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With comedy from Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Landry, to performances by Plies, Rick Ross, and Juicy J, to physical displays of strength from the UFC and WWE, there is plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.

Station Casinos

In honor of the Fourth of July, Stations Casinos across the valley will have firework shows. A list of the shows can be seen below:

Boulder Station’s fireworks viewing from the parking lot is complimentary and open to the public. Railhead and Kixx Lounge will feature live entertainment offerings July 1 through July 2.



fireworks viewing from the parking lot is complimentary and open to the public. Santa Fe Station will be the hot spot in the Northwest, with live entertainment July 1 through July 2 at Chrome Showroom and UFC viewing at the Centennial Ballroom. Sunset Station will offer a complimentary firework viewing party from the Sunset Amphitheater starting at 7:00 p.m. The resort will also have live entertainment at Rosalita’s Cantina and Club Madrid from July 1 through July 3.

First Friday

Also taking part in the Fourth of July spirit, the First Friday Foundation is hosting a “Sparkle” event featuring roughly sixty artists and craftspeople. On July 1 there will be a art walk from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., food, drink, and more.

Brooklyn Bowl

Fortunate Youth will be performing Southern Californian reggae rock on July 1 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25 with admission being for those 18 and older. Following the performance by Fortunate Youth is the return of Emo Night. Designed for people 18 and older Emo Night was created by two friends and features emo/pop-funk music from the 2000’s and 2010’s. Tickets start at $9.99.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club

G-Squared, DJ Shift, PLies, and more will perform at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows:

Chris Rock

Looking for laughs that slap? Chris Rock will be performing a new standup routine Ego Death World Tour at the Coliseum on July 3. Tickets start at $149 and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.

Joe Rogan

On July 1 at 8 p.m. Joe Rogan is bringing “The Sacred Clown Tour” to the MGM Garden Arena. Tickets start at $35.

Morrissey

Having been voted the second-greatest living British cultural icon according to Live Nation, Morrissey’s “Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas” will be at The Coliseum at Caesars Palace July 1, 2, and 6 starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.

Kevin Hart

Described by Live Nation as “his first major tour in over four years” Kevin Hart is set to perform the “Reality Check Tour” at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan July 2 at 7 p.m. and July 3 at 10 p.m. Tickets range from $129 to $599.

Charley Crockett

With songs such as “In The Night” and “I Am Not Afraid” Charley Crockett will perform on July 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and the performance will be held at the House of Blues.

WWE Money In The Bank

Fans of wrestling can enjoy WWE’s Money In The Bank at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 2 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $36.

UFC 276

For those interested more interested in MMA, UFC 276 is coming to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 2 at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $150.

LIGHT Nightclub

People can listen to a performance from DJ Romero and DJ Five at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. A schedule of the performances can be seen below:

DJ Romero: July 1 at 10:30 a.m.

DJ E-Rock: July 2 at 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Comedy Club

Inside that STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, L.A. Comedy Club will be hosting Landry July 4 to July 10. Tickets for the comedian's show start at $39.95 with each show starting at 8 p.m.

Banacheck’s Mind Games

Described by Penn & Teller as “the greatest mentalism act in the world”, Banacheck’s Mind Games Live will be performing at The STRAT July 1 to 2, and 5 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased on the casino floor across from the STRAT Café.

