13 Tastes of Las Vegas Restaurant News | March 27

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley:

1. Lagasse's Stadium at The Palazzo is inviting hockey fans to watch the Vegas Golden Knights play and enjoy a special VGK menu featuring poutine-style Golden Tater Puffs 0r the 3-course Hat Trick menu priced at $28 per person. Menu selections include choice of appetizer (garden salad, stadium salad, soup, nachos, creamy artichoke & spinach dip or gumbo), choice of entree (fish 'n' chips, shrimp * sausage etouffee, 1/2 rack of baby back ribs, burger and fries, meatloaf sandwich and fries or grilled chicken sandwich and fries) and choice of dessert (shakes & cookies, bread and butter pudding or double chocolate brownie sundae. Special shots also available for $8 each. The stadium has 100 high-def TVs, plush stadium-style seating, billiard tables and more.

2. The Palms hotel-casino has announced another new restaurant. Scotch 80 Prime, a steakhouse, will combine the charm of classic Las Vegas with an unparralleled dining experience featuring tableside presentations and expertly curated spirits from the restaurant's scotch collection. Executive Chef Barry S. Dakake, an original Palms team member and part of the opening team at N9NE Steakhouse, returns to the kitchen alongside Executive Sous Chef Mark Purdy. Menu highlights will include the Rib Cap or Chef Barry's Steak; the Mesquite Fired Crustacean Tower with Maine lobster, white Mexican shrimp, New Bedford sea scallops, Spanish octopus, Alaskan King crab and more; the Fire & Ice Banana Split; the Russian Baller caviar tower with vodka shots; and a tableside classic cocktail cart. The Scotch 80 Prime name pays homage to the historical and sought-after Scotch 80s neighborhood in Las Vegas. The restaurant will open in May.

3. Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian has a new 3-course weekend lunch menu available for $38 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Summer. Menu choices include Heirloom tomato soup, organic baby mixed green salad, French onion soup or beef carpaccio; choice of a bacon cheeseburger with sea salt fries, torchio pasta with wild mushrooms, Creekstone Farms angus tenderloin salad, Creekstone Farms angust tenderloin sandwich, crispy fried young chicken or an all-natural grilled chicken sandwich; and banana cream parfait, German chocolate cake or pecan pie. Add bottomless mimosas for $17.

4. Tickets are now on sale for the next Le Diner en Blanc, happening April 29. This will be the event's 2nd year in Las Vegas. More than 1,000 guests attended the dinner at The Park last year. Tickets are sold in 3 phases, with the first phase starting on March 27. The dinner is a rain or shine event and the location is kept secret until the last minute. Guests must wear white and bring their own picnic basket, table, chairs and tablecloth. Guests can also purchase a picnic basket.

5. Sake Rok has introduced several new menu items. Executive Chef Sung Park will be serving up a fresh new array of Japanese-inspired fare including small plates like Togarashi Seared Salmon ($16) and fried sushi roll favorites like the Chicken Katsu Roll ($17) to continue to deliver guests mouth loads of excitement. Sake Rok party revelers can also enjoy new mouth-watering entrees like the Pork Chop ($32) as well as a revamped variety of starters, small plates and entrees including Rok Sliders ($18) and the Togarashi Scottish Salmon ($26) to name a few, and indulge themselves in the popular sushi spot’s newest dessert – the Tempura Ice Cream ($12). Sake Rok is also proud to offer All You Can Eat (AYCE) & All You Can Drink (AYCD) beer & sake options, with packages starting at $25 from 12 pm – 4 pm Monday through Friday and on weekends from 11 am to 4 pm.

6. Station Casinos is offering several deals during month of April. They include two-for-one fajitas Mondays through Thursdays at Guadalajara at Boulder Station; prime rib and shrimp for $16.99 on Fridays and Saturdays at Santa Fe Station's Feast Buffet; a filet and lobster special for just $39.99 seven days a week at Sonoma Cellar inside Sunset Station; and Wheel Deals at Grand Cafes and Cafe Fiesta inside Fiesta Henderson. Wheel Deals include two-egg breakfast with two clices of bacon of sausage links, hash browns and toast for $3.99; pancake and eggs breakfast platter for $4.99; cheeseburger with fries for $5.99; and chicken parmesan for $7.99.

7. Portion Control is bringing healthy eats to a new location in Henderson. Portion Control puts a healthy spin on classic comfort food for dine-in, take out or meal prep designed to achieve optimum health. It was founded in 2016 by Justin Blum, CEO of Raw Fitness. Signature dishes include a salmon plate, margarita cauliflower crust pizza, a breakfast skillet with ground turkey and sweet potatoes, mac and cheese with barbecued chicken, bang bang chicken with stir fry veggies, a nacho bowl with ground chicken, chimichurri steak and pesto shrimp. The new location is at 2560 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 150.

8. Public Works Coffe Bar's next pop-up Toddy Shop is happening April 14. Chef Hemant will serve up a South Indian brunch complete with morning-appropriate drinks. Menu highlights include a traditional South Indian breakfast (spiced semolina polenta, carrots and peas)l; kothu parrota (flaky flat bread and stir-fried spiced beef); fish cutlet (spiced fish croquettes); kathi roll (fried egg, minced aneer, bacon jam and pickled red onion); sweet potato hash; and chilled vermicelli pudding. The brunch begins at 11 a.m.

9. Bomb Tacos and Executive Chef and owner Robert Salon are opening its newest restaurant later this month in Downtown Las Vegas. Guests can expect favorites including tacos al pastor, crispy beef brisket tacos, Baja style fish tacos, wet burritos, carne asada fries, nachos, and tortas served alongside a variety of sodas, beers, and Mexican drinks like Jarritos and horchata. Vegetarian and vegan options will also be offered. Customers can end their meal on a sweet note with Bomb Tacos' housemade churros topped with vanilla ice cream. The new restaurant will be located at 616 E. Carson Ave., Suite 140.

10. The Kitchen at Atomic is now offering brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Chef Justin Kingsley Hall has created dishes showcasing his refined rustic cuisine including hot smoked trout with toast ($18); whiskey bread pudding with honey-whipped cream ($10); English pea hash on grilled toast ($10); Higuerra St. breakfast burrito ($15); Irish breakfast with sunnyside egg, black sausage, pork belly, beans and toast ($18); and roasted eggpant with fries ($16).

11. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is welcoming Spring with 2 new flavor-packed burgers. The southern-inspired Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double is a flavor-packed burger that features two fire-grilled patties, topped with bourbon-infused Whiskey River® BBQ Sauce, ranch, crispy onion straws, American cheese and lettuce on a sesame seed bun. The Grand Brie, an award-winning burger from the 2017 South Beach Wine and Food Festival making its grand entrance to Red Robin’s Finest menu, features a fire-grilled, half-pound Black Angus burger with melted Brie cheese, balsamic fig jam, crispy bacon, fresh arugula and mayo on a brioche bun. Other new items include Island Heat Wings, Strawberry Basil Lemonade, and Chocolate Hazelnut Bliss milkshakes.

12. Celebrity Chef Lorena Garcia has created four great ceviches for her newest restaurant CHICA. The classic ceviche is a must-try and served with Hamachi, Peruvian corn, confit sweet potato, red onions, and cilantro marinated in leche de tigre or “tigers milk”. The Tuna Ceviche is both simple and naturally sweet with ahi tuna in a delicious apple infused leche de tigre. The Bay Scallop Cevhie is made with tangy blood orange, fresh basil, serrano chili, and toasted hazelnuts, her Bay Scallop Ceviche is one you definitely do not want to miss out on the opportunity to taste. CHICA has also been known to offer a specialty Shrimp Ceviche that features mouthwatering house made ajipanca dressing, cornshoots, juicy cherry tomatoes and corn nuts for an added crunch.

13. Pizza Rock is know for taking things to the next level but in this case, they are turning down things a notch and brining out the guitars for Acoustic Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. The brunch will feature the restaurant's award-winning menu, live and unplugged musical performances, and bottomless sangria and mimosas. Menu items include a double sausage and egg pizza ($18), the Mexicana pizza ($15), a veggie pizza ($13), Pizza Rock benedict ($12), French toast ambrosia ($12) and more.

