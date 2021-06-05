13 Action News honored at 2021 Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards

The Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presented its 2021 Emmy Award ceremony Friday evening.

13 Action News won Emmy Awards in the following categories:

Breaking News-Multiple Reports

Unrest in Las Vegas: Night Three, Danny Chebanenko (producer), Kalyna Astrinos (anchor), Jackie Kostek (anchor), Matthew Munro (director), Rudy Garcia (photographer), Ross DiMattei (anchor), Astrid Mendez (reporter), Jason Dinant (digital content producer), Joyce Lupiani (digital executive producer)

Journalistic Enterprise

Darcy Spears Composite, Darcy Spears (chief investigative reporter)

Investigative-News-Single Report/ Multiple Reports

Get Out of Jail Free, Darcy Spears (chief investigative reporter)

The Pacific Southwest region includes San Diego, Bakersfield, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, California, and Las Vegas.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

Learn more about the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at nataspsw.org.