LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News meteorologist Dani Becktrom and Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Kalyna Astrinos volunteered with Mount Charleston and the Southern Nevada Conservancy in planting a few Ponderosa Pines over this past weekend.

The two say it was to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with the group's goal to plant 3,400 Ponderosa Pines in all.