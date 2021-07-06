12K jobs to be available at Las Vegas job fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 employers will take part this week in the first large-scale in-person job fair since the beginning of the pandemic.

The job fair is happening Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clark County commissioners say more than 12,000 positions will be available at the job fair.

Jobseeker registration is now open at nvcareercenter.org/2021-Summer-Job-Fair . By pre-registering, job seekers will receive important information about parking, updates on participating employers, and other information.

Walk-ins are also welcome the day of the job fair but pre-registration is highly recommended.

