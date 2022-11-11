100 wounded veterans treated to a free stay at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International is honoring 100 wounded veterans by treating them to a free stay at the Mandalay Bay.

This is part of its Annual United Service Organizations experience.

Organizers say they want this event to provide a much-needed escape for the service members.

Afghanistan war veteran, Jeremy Haynes says this gesture means the world to him, and that he's ready to enjoy Las Vegas.

​"I remember being…you know in the middle of nowhere in Afghanistan and Iraq being all alone, but coming here and just feeling a huge welcoming of love from hundreds and hundred of MGM employees…it was truly heartfelt," Haynes said.

The program will give veterans and their guests five days to relax and enjoy free entertainment and activities.