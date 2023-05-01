$10,000 RARE scholarship rewarded to local HS senior for remarkable achievements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local high school senior was awarded a $10,000 college scholarship during Sunday's Las Vegas Aviators game at the ballpark.

Senior Victoria Gallegos was presented the scholarship by local business, Executive Option.

According to a press release, the Executive Option "specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions, complex, high-risk and high value initiatives, and projects to its partner clients. They specialize in providing salvage expertise and resuscitation services for distressed projects."

The scholarship was the company's first-ever RARE scholarship. It stands for "Remarkable Achievements Recognized Every Day."

The scholarship was presented to Gallegos for her leadership skills, intellectual aptitude, excellent academic record while also participating in sports and other activities.

She was joined by her family for the presentation at the Las Vegas Ballpark.