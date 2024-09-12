Trump says he will not participate in another debate with Harris

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not debate Vice President Kamala Harris again ahead of the presidential election.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Harris' calls for another debate implied she had lost the Tuesday debate and wanted a rematch.

"Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," Trump wrote.

"There will be no third debate," Trump wrote, alluding to his first debate against President Joe Biden in June and his Tuesday debate against Harris.

Trump's comments came around the same time Harris was on the stage campaigning in Charlotte. It's unclear whether she had seen Trump's statement, but she told the crowd, “I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate.”

Also on Thursday, CBS News extended a new invitation to both candidates to hold a debate in October at Arizona State University.

While Trump claims he has seen polls that he won the last debate, a CNN poll found 63% of debate watchers said Harris won, compared to 37% who thought Trump won. A YouGov poll taken after the debate also showed 43% thought Harris won the debate, versus 28% who said Trump was the winner, while 30% said they were unsure.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign capitalized on the apparent enthusiasm after the debate. The campaign said it raised $47 million in the 24 hours after the debate, making it the best stretch of fundraising since the days after she announced her candidacy.

