Obamas to highlight Day 2 of DNC as party lays out vision for the future

Democrats will attempt to lay out "A Bold Vision for America's Future" on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention.

Tuesday night's messengers will include former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.

Other speakers rallying support for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris include her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Tuesday's session will also feature a "ceremonial" roll call. In the past, nominations were held in person at the party convention, but this year, Democrats voted virtually due to an Ohio law that threatened to keep the nominee off the ballot.

Although the state passed a measure to give Democrats reassurance that their ticket would appear on the ballot, the party opted not to take any chances.

RELATED STORY | 'Keep going:' Hillary Clinton calls on voters to push through the 'glass ceiling' during DNC address

The Democratic Party said all 57 delegations will deliver remarks and cast ceremonial votes for Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the Democratic nominees.

“The roll call is a beloved and time-honored tradition, and we’re proud to bring it back in a new and fun format,” Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair, said in a statement. “Democrats from all across the country have made their voices heard in support of our Democratic nominees, and we look forward to using this convention to drive historic momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket as we unify in our mission to defeat Donald Trump.”

RELATED STORY | Harris makes surprise appearance at DNC to thank President Joe Biden

As Democrats meet in Chicago, Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee for a rally with supporters. Harris will give her acceptance speech at the DNC on Thursday.