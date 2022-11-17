Polish and Ukrainian Rally Protesting War in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS — A rally was held Wednesday on the steps of the Las Vegas City Hall.

The Polish and Ukrainian communities coming together, and it was in response to the two people killed in Poland.

In Ukraine, the war rages on now into its 8th month with Russia.

On Tuesday, the war spilling over the boarder and into Poland—where two Poles were killed.

In response, Iwona and others in the Polish and Ukrainian Las Vegas community standing together —despite the most recent claims from NATO and the Polish President Andrzej Duda, saying the killings were likely a result of Ukrainian missiles launching defense against Russian attacks and unfortunately hit Poland instead.