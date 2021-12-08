Oreo Thins Teamed Up With Barefoot For Cookie-Inspired Wine

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Everyone knows chocolate pairs well with red wine, but the folks at Oreo and Barefoot Wine are taking the combination to an entirely new level.

The brands have created a one-of-a-kind red blend inspired by Oreo Thins, the lighter version of the classic Oreo cookie. The red blend includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and creme along with notes of oak, blackberry and dark cherries.

Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine will be available starting Dec. 9 exclusively on Barefoot’s website for $24.99, while supplies last. Each delivery will include two 750-milliliter bottles of Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine and one package of Oreo Thins cookies.

“We were very excited to partner with Oreo Thins to create our very first cookie-inspired wine,” Barefoot Wine maker Jen Wall said in a statement. “Barefoot Wine is a brand that stands for fun, flavor, and expressiveness — all values that Oreo Thins upholds as well. We had such a great time exploring the different flavor combinations, ultimately pairing the signature flavors of Oreo Thins cookies with a blend of our bright, berry-flavored red wine.”

This is the second Oreo Thins announcement in just a few weeks. The brand also recently released Oreo Thins Extra Stuf, which features the same thinner cookies, but with nearly double the creme.

Oreo Thins Extra Stuf will hit stores in January as a permanent addition to the Oreo lineup, joining some new flavors like dark chocolate and chocolate hazelnut.

While this is the first Oreo-inspired wine, there have previously been a handful of other wine flavors inspired by some pretty interesting flavors.

You can find everything from pumpkin wine for fall to chocolate wine, wine infused with jalapeno and even marijuana-infused wine.

If you prefer liquor, you’ll find all sorts of odd flavors there too, like pickle vodka and cold brew coffee vodka. Arby’s even made vodka that tasted like its curly fries.

Will you be trying the new Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine?

