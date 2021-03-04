'Vegas has been great to us': Local business thrives after making PPE during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many Las Vegans stuck at home, the pandemic has been a chance to tackle some home improvement projects. In this We're Open, 13 Action News reporter Kelsey McFarland tells us how the booming home improvement market is creating jobs for one local company.

HARD-WORKING STAFF

"We knew we could do it. Our employees were all in," says Steve Mevius.

The president of Polar Shades can't say enough about his hard-working staff. He says his company stopped production last year, in order to make personal protective equipment (PPE).

GOWNS & MASKS FOR NEVADA

"They went seven days a week, 24 hours a day," says Steve.

The much-needed protective gear went to fire crews, health workers and more.

"At the end of the day we were somewhere around 800,000 gowns we provided Nevada and close to half-a-million surgical masks," says Steve.

NOW HIRING

Now back to making interior and exterior shades full-time, Polar Shades is going full speed. In fact, Steve says the company needs to fill a number of new positions.

"We're looking for people with carpentry type skills, basic electrical... production for assembly, running our industrial saws, computerized cutting tables, packing-shipping, customer service," says Steve.

NEW SAFETY MEASURES

Steve says he's taken every step possible to keep his 90-plus employees safe; taking daily temperatures, adding sanitization stations and using a fumigation fogger to disinfect equipment.

"We even have rapid antigen COVID-19 testing we do... and if there's concerns we have results in about 12-14 minutes," says Steve.

VEGAS 'GREAT TO US'

Steve gives his employees a lot of credit for Polar Shades' success. But he also says he owes a debt of gratitude to the people of the Las Vegas valley.

"I started it in my backyard with a hacksaw, miter box making solar screens for my house... We've been servicing this valley since 1995. It's been fantastic. Vegas has been great to us," says Steve.