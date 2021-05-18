Henderson restaurant owner says staff and customers are key to success

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Thank you! That's what one owner of a new Henderson restaurant is expressing to his customers. Business is picking up after opening their doors during the pandemic. 13 Action News reporter Astrid Mendez takes you inside a breakfast hot spot in this latest edition of We're Open.

"We have campers French toast. We have a red velvet French toast," says Doni Sabani.

STUDIED THE BUSINESS

Welcome to Scrambled on St. Rose Parkway near Coronado Center.

"My favorite... is the Iron Man. It's a breakfast bowl," says Sabani, co-wwner of the restaurant.

You could say, he studied the restaurant business his whole life.

"It actually started with my grandfather in the late 70s and 80s in Chicago. He actually had a few restaurants in downtown Chicago. Through the years my father picked it up," says Sabani.

FOCUS ON BREAKFAST

Now Sabani is picking it up. But he's doing things different from those places run by his family.

"They were breakfast, lunch and dinner and it was very hard to do the staffing... Our biggest thing was to focus on what we're really good at, which was the breakfast area," says Sabani.

Sabani says his goal is providing quality food and the best operation possible. That starts with the employees.

INCREDIBLE STAFF

"We have an incredible staff. It's probably the best staff I've ever worked with. Everyone is awesome, friendly, energetic," says Sabani.

But none of that matters without the customers, and Sabani says business is good!

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

"I don't think we'd be here if it wasn't for the community. The community has had a huge role in supporting us and helping us throughout and adjusting. As we adjust to different capacity requirements, different mask requirements, different protocols, the community has been very very supportive of us and we thank them very much for it," says Sabani.