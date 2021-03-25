Las Vegas sweet shop finds new way to reach customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Owners at a local sweet shop say the pandemic has left a bitter taste in their mouths. They're dealing with a significant drop in business. But as 13 Action News reporter Sean DeLancey tells us, they're getting creative in order to stir up new customers.

DOUGH IS FUN

I wish you could smell this! The minute you walk through the doors of Domazing at Town Square, you're swept away by the comforting smell of warm cookie dough.

"Dough is so fun. It's nostalgic. It just kind of takes you back to your childhood," says shop owner Kelly Gafford.

COOKIES, MACAROONS & CAKES

She and owner, Tish Morgan, started Domazing as a getaway from their full-time careers in mental health. Goodies here include: cookies, macaroons, cakes and of course an assortment of creative cookie dough blends.

"I think we have about 20 different varieties to choose from," says Gafford.

But the pandemic is severely limiting foot traffic parading past their window.

COOKING UP NEW BUSINESS

"There are not a lot of people out shopping," says Morgan.

To help cook up new business, the confection shop is now going to the customer.

"We're now on GrubHub. We do DoorDash. They can order things. We deliver. We're doing take and bake, do it yourself cookies, things people can do at home," says Gafford.

DIY KITS & PARTY PACKS

"Our DIY cookie kits are picking up because people are looking for things to do with their children at home. There are organizations looking to do things together virtually," says Morgan.

They have party packs for any occasion: from birthday parties and weddings, to corporate events, bachelorette parties and baby showers.

"We also do vegan and gluten-free options," says Gafford.

HOPING FOR SUPPORT

So you name it, they can bake it. Kelly and Tish aim to please and say they're fingers are crossed that Las Vegas will support their local confectionery company.

"We're rooted in this community and we just want them to know we're open and we support them as well as we'd like them to come down here and support us," says Morgan.