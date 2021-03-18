Las Vegas BBQ joint: Small town feel & big flavor!

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley barbecue spot took at shot at relocating during the pandemic and it's a gamble that's clearly paying off. 13 Action News reporter Austin Carter takes us inside the popular North Las Vegas diner where business is smokin'.

PULLED PORK, BRISKET, RIBS

"The staples are pulled pork and brisket and ribs. You can't go wrong with those," says owner, Mike Poniewaz.

Not a lot has changed at his Southern Nevada Smokehouse, also known as the SNS Diner.

KEEP IT CONSISTENT

"The number one thing is keeping everything consistent," says Mike.

Back in January, Mike made one significant change, he moved. The bigger location on Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue is just around the corner from their old spot. But Mike's wife, Holly, makes it clear the same love and passion is put into their menu.

FROM SCRATCH, NOT PROCESSED

"My husband makes all the sauces from scratch. Nothing is processed. The cornbread is made daily. We smoke three or four times a day," says Holly.

She says fresh ingredients is what they're all about.

NO FROZEN MEAT

"We don't even have a freezer. This used to be an old McDonald's and they had a massive freezer. We converted it into a refrigerator," says Holly.

It's the freshness and Mike's attention to detail that keeps many of their customers coming back.

"The regulars come in three times a week or more, which is great," says Mike.

Of course, they're following new COVID-19 guidelines and they're limiting the number of guests dining in but Mike says it doesn't stop him from creating an inviting atmosphere.

GREETED WITH A SMILE

"People who go to mom-and-pop restaurants like to see the owner. They like to see the same faces and the friendly smile and know their name. It's super important that we keep that feel," says Mike.

As long as he does that, Mike says he'll be in business for many years to come.

"You get that rush and it's fun. I still enjoy it. As long as I don't lose that, we'll keep doing what we're doing," says Mike.