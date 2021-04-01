Las Vegas shop owner shares his passion in hopes of changing your life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An online nutrition company is opening its first-ever store, right here in Las Vegas. But the founder says he's not rushing anyone to visit his shop. 13 Action News reporter Jeremy Chen spoke with the CEO, who says he has so much more to offer.

Tim Sharif is passionate about healthy eating.

"Because it literally changes your life," says Tim.

SEE FOOD DIFFERENTLY

The Las Vegan thought he was living a healthy lifestyle, until he met a personal trainer who made him see food in a whole new light.

"I was a guy who went and ate the salad with the chicken on it. But the salad dressing destroyed the salad. I had no idea," says Tim.

Tim started changing his eating habits and says he started feeling a big difference!

310 NUTRITION

"I was better through clean eating, than I was through going to the gym alone," says Tim.

That's when Tim started 310 Nutrition. It's an online Facebook group where individuals share a love for healthy eating and their weight loss success stories.

"It was really built around weight loss doesn't have to suck. Clean eating doesn't have to suck," says Tim.

SHAKES, TEAS & SUPPLEMENTS

The Las Vegas-based 310 Nutrition sells meal replacement shakes, herbal teas, supplements and more. Now it's all available and made for you, inside this very first retail location on South Rainbow and West Warm Springs. One of the customers we spoke with, says she was definitely happy with her order.

"I like the Snickerdoodle. It's very tasty. It's kind of like dessert," says a customer.

Tim says he wants everyone to know how tasty healthy eating can really be.

RIGHT STUFF IN YOUR BODY

"You can eat as much as you want if you're eating the right stuff. So we are all about putting the right stuff in your body," says Tim.

Tim says your health is really what it's all about.

"The best gift that I would have for anybody isn't to come into our store. But it's to join our Facebook group and to really see what we're about and if you like what you see, come on into the store," says Tim.