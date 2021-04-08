Las Vegas native rebuilding her brand due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas salon owner says overcoming the pandemic feels like starting all over, even after being in business nearly a decade. So she's offering great deals to help get customers back in her shop. Plus 13 Action News anchor Jackie Kostek says, she's hiring new staff.

"I was born and raised in Las Vegas, in Spring Valley," says Melissa Bordinhao Ureno.

iBLOWDRY

She loves her neighborhood. It's where she grew up and it's where you'll find her salon iBlowDry on South Decatur, just north of Hacienda. Services include cuts, color and makeup.

BLOWOUT SPECIAL

"Our most popular service right now is the blowout and makeup. We're doing a special for $85 for hair and make up at this time. It's been a hit," says Melissa.

They used to get a lot of bachelorette and wedding parties, plus tourists getting ready for a night on the town. But then the pandemic hit.

"We suffered just like everybody else having to close last year," says Melissa.

NOW HIRING

Melissa lost about 20 employees. Open for business again and trying to pick up steam, iBlowDry is now hiring.

"We're looking for somebody whose genuinely ready to work. Ready to get back into it. Ready to make people feel beautiful," says Melissa.

CUSTOMER SERVICE SKILLS

Melissa says finding candidates with a year or two of experience is the easy part. But her real concern is finding people with strong customer service skills.

"My family has always been in customer service industries and that's the number one thing. You want to make sure that the person walking in the door is going to be happy," says Melissa.

SMILE ON THEIR FACE

That's why Melissa says she's been successful in the past, and she'll be successful moving forward. Clients know there's one guarantee when they walk out of her salon.

"They are going to feel good about themselves and a smile on their face," says Melissa.