Las Vegas mom opens new space for creativity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents know, the occasional art project at home can be a nightmare to clean up. But one Las Vegas business is offering families a great space to get messy and be creative. 13 Action News reporter Kelsey McFarland shows you where to go in this latest edition of We're Open.

GET MESSY

"Here you can kind of get messy and just have more fun and relax and connect with them," says Chelsea Bailey, Owner of Mi Amor Art.

She says art should be a time for bonding. Not a time for rules, like keeping your area clean! That's why she created Mi Amor Art on Grand Canyon Parkway near Flamingo.

GO CRAZY

"They can go crazy and have fun and then we take care of the mess," says Chelsea.

Here families can paint, make slime, play in fake snow and even crack open a muddy dinosaur egg and find a surprise inside. Chelsea says her studio is all about providing a creative space families can enjoy outside the home.

EMBRACED BY LAS VEGANS

"There's just a little bit of everything for everyone," says Chelsea.

Chelsea signed the lease for this space in February of last year. Unfortunately, everything closed a month later due to the pandemic. But Chelsea says she feels embraced by her fellow Las Vegans.

FEELING THANKFUL

"It has been surprising. We've been doing pretty well... really I'm just thankful to still be open. I know some people weren't as lucky. So I just feel thankful," says Chelsea.

The space is available by the hour and is big enough for lots of innovative young minds. But Chelsea admits kids aren't her only clients.

"I have a lot of adults that come in sometimes without kids," says Chelsea.

ART IS TIMELESS

But that's okay. Chelsea says art is for every age and she hopes to provide a space to arouse the creativity within all of us.

"Art is so timeless. I feel like it's in our souls. Not to be cheesy. It takes down the guard that you have up, and you just connect easier with the person you're with," says Chelsea.