Las Vegas businesswoman sharing her love for reading

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Imagine fighting Amazon and big box stores for business. All while competing with tablets and other devices for a customer's attention. 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones speaks with a Vegas bookseller determined to make it to the next chapter, beyond the pandemic and to a successful 2021.

WIDE GAMUT OF BOOKS

"We've got history, military history, self-help. I mean we just run a wide gamut of books here," says Carla Spillman, owner of Dragon Castle Books on North Rainbow and Cheyenne.

"We carry Manga, which has become extremely popular and comic books. There's not another used bookstore that carries used comic books and our role playing guide books, our RPGs," says Carla.

DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC

It's clear that Carla loves what she does. You have too. She says running a used bookstore seven days a week takes dedication and hard work. You really never have a day off. Then there's dealing with the pandemic.

"It was really rough and scary. Then when we had to close for two months, I was really starting to panic about how am I going to pay the rent?" says Carla.

To keep the business going even with the doors closed, Carla says she got books to her readers anyway she could. She started shipping book orders, delivering to customers at home, or right in the parking lot. Carla says it was all worth it.

BUSINESS HAS PICKED UP

"We've gotten a lot of people who are reading. A lot more people. So business has really kind of picked up for us," says Carla.

But when you're livin' the dream, you're willing to fight against all odds.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I have always loved books and I have always wanted to own my own bookstore," says Carla.

ABOUT THE NEXT GENERATION

But more than that, Carla says it's about the next generation. Putting thoughts, ideas and new worlds in the hands of young minds.

"Books are important. Especially starting with young age. We see a lot of young kids coming in here which is fantastic... and it helps so much with school. If you like to read it makes school so much easier. I believe that," says Carla.