Cereal-powered business aims to help high school athletics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas business is working on supporting the community while expanding to Henderson. 13 Action News reporter Austin Carter shows us how this growing company powered by breakfast cereal, hopes to make a difference.

130 CEREAL OPTIONS

"It's a cereal bar. It's your childhood dream come true... We sell nostalgia. That's pretty much what it is," says Chris Burns, Owner of Cereal Killerz Kitchen.

With 130 different cereal options there's no end of flavor combinations at this location on Oso Blanca and North Durango. Cereal is the main ingredient and topping for ice cream and milkshakes here.

POP-TART MILKSHAKES

"Our LeBron James taco, pretty much a waffle cone made out of fruity pebbles and white chocolate, that's really popular. We have a couple pop tart milkshakes. We blend the pop tarts in the shake, throw more pop tarts on top with a bunch of cereal," says Chris.

You could say Chris is part mad scientist when checking out these creations. But he admits the driving force behind it all is his wife.

"She's pretty much the one that pushes it for the most part. I do all the creative, behind the scenes, everything. But the day-to-day, she's doing a really good job," says Chris.

STRUGGLED AT START

The Las Vegas native admits they struggled after opening their first shop in Henderson.

"Our first store inside The Galleria mall that we since moved, it wasn't doing so good. The mall traffic is pretty much dead and so we took our last money and we opened this store," says Chris.

Chris says business is booming since opening their Centennial location during the pandemic last July. In March they opened a Phoenix store and a spot in the Miracle Mile Shops on the strip. In June they plan to open a Henderson location on St. Rose.

DONATE TO SPORTS

Things are going so well, Chris says he's hoping to donate to sports programs at local schools.

"If you look at the walls here, they're made in the high school colors in the neighborhood. So we have Centennial on one side. Arbor View on the other side... As we open up in other locations we can also partner with those schools, just to give back," says Chris.

GROW & EXPAND

Chris says most of his staff is made up of high schoolers and he owes a lot to his community.

"With all the love and support of the neighborhood, we're able to grow, we're able to expand... I think we have enough capital that we can help out, we can give back," says Chris.