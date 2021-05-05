Business owner credits Las Vegas community with her success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Running a small business takes a lot of work and determination. One local young woman certainly has those necessary qualities! But as 13 Action News reporter Jackie Kostek reports she's crediting much of her success to the support from the Las Vegas community.

Jazmine Danielle is the owner of Queendom Cultivation on South Valley View Blvd, near the 215.

"We have crystals, we have herbs, we have incense. Everything you need really on your spiritual journey," says Jazmine.

The 27-year-old was running her business strictly online for about four years. But Jazmine says business was booming in 2020. So this past March, she opened a small shop.

"I definitely thought super small. I had no, our grand opening was a huge turnout. Way bigger than we anticipated. Because we're in a pandemic I didn't think people were going to be coming out," says Jazmine.

Jazmine says customers have been scooping up baskets full of crystals and herbs. Plus, she's selling out regularly on meditation pillows and sound bowls. Demand has been so big, Jazmine hired extra staff.

"It's absolutely surprising to me and our entire team," says Jazmine.

In just two months, Jazmine says her shop has already had visitors from across the country and the globe. But she says locals are showing up in big numbers!

"It's not just my community, it's the entire community of Las Vegas that's been showing us so much love," says Jazmine.

Despite the focus and commitment to her business the past four years, Jazmine says she's still shocked and overwhelmed by it all.

"It started off just me and my goal was to spread healing to my community. I've been able to do that through these tools. I've seen people's lives change. My life has changed. So it's incredible," says Jazmine.

Jazmine says she hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams. With dedication and passion to a career, she says there are people willing to support you.

"It will happen if you allow it to. Don't stop yourself. Just keep going forward and don't put up imaginary barriers and limitations around why it can't happen. Find ways to make it happen, because if I can do it, if I can do it anyone can do it," says Jazmine.