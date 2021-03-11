Business booming at Las Vegas specialty salon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The quarantine left a lot of shaggy heads and messed up hairdos. Now people are getting their look back. In this We're Open, 13 Action News reporter Alicia Pattillo takes us inside a specialty shop making up for lost time.

'IT WAS CRAZY'

"We had a wait list a mile long. It was crazy. We were actually surprised at how busy we were," says Danielle Green, owner of Radically Curly.

The seats are full and hair is flying at this salon specializing in, you guessed it: curls!

HELPING UNDERSERVED POPULATION

"Unfortunately, cosmetology schools do not have a curriculum specific for curly hair. So I decided to create my own... Bringing up more curly hair stylists in the business so they would know and understand texture and curl," says Danielle.

Cutting hair in the valley for 17 years, Danielle says it's her passion to help this underserved population. She says in many cases, clients have been turned away by other hair stylists.

DIGITAL SERVICES

"Or they're charged extra money and then when they leave they don't have what they wanted. They came in requesting this. They came out looking like that. That's a big problem," says Danielle.

Even when her shop was forced to close due to COVID, Danielle couldn't just standby and wait.

"I pivoted and went online. What I did was I started offering digital services. So that people could see me doing quick tips on how to maintain their hair," says Danielle.

Now back open, her staff is working to keep themselves and their clients safe.

CLIENTS TRUST THEM!

"You know, we're sanitizing. We offer them hand sanitizer. We take their temperature. We ask them how they're feeling today. We wipe down and disinfect all day long," says Danielle.

Danielle says they have regular clients from across the country and internationally. She says her team is good and what they do, and clients trust them.

"Children are coming in. Parents are coming in to learn how to work with their hair. It just makes me feel good that I have something to offer... We're here to inspire you and empower you to feel good and to feel beautiful. That's what we're here for," says Danielle.