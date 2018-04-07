WADBOD CrossFit hosts workout to benefit March of Dimes

WADBOD CrossFit is hosting a charity workout to benefit the March of Dimes organization.

Jordan Miller, who turns 30 on Saturday, April 7, thought it would be a great way to kick off his 30s by giving back to his community.

Jordan was born two months premature, and if it wasn’t for the doctors and nurses fighting for him as a pre-me, who knows if he would have survived. John, the owner of WADBOD, was also born 2 months premature.

If you would like to attend today's workout visit WADBOD.