Registration is open for Skye Canyon’s second annual juried chalk art competition that will be a part of Chalktober Fest, a fall festival and art fair Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Skye Canyon Park.

Artists will compete for cash prizes in three categories, high school student, amateur and professional.

Cash prizes are $250 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place in each category.

There will be one overall winner that will be selected by event attendees for a $500 People’s Choice award.

Registration is free and limited to 45 artists. Artists can register from Aug. 14 through Sept. 20 here.