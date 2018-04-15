Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada , the local affiliate of the national nonprofit Rebuilding Together, will celebrate National Rebuilding Day on Saturday, April 28.

Twenty-two teams comprised of approximately 700 RTSNV volunteers will revitalize 18 homes in Las Vegas, Clark County and Henderson at no cost to recipients, who often live with limited resources and must choose food and needed medicine over critical home repairs.

The homes selected by RTSNV will receive critical repairs as well as maintenance work. Critical repairs include installation of new plumbing and HVAC systems; roof repair; water heater replacement; ADA modifications such of grab bars, safety rails and other accessibility adjustments; and other major home rehabilitation work.

Maintenance work completed by volunteer teams on National Rebuilding Day includes exterior painting, xeriscaping, property clean up, debris removal and other minor repairs.

If you want to volunteer or learn more about RTSNV.