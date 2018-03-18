Out of the Darkness Community Walk raises attention on suicide prevention

On April 7 people from around the valley will come together for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk, supporting the American Federation for Suicide Prevention.

The walk, hosted at Craig Ranch Regional Park, will raise funds to support survivors of suicide loss, create educational programs and invest in new research. Showing those who may be struggling that they are not alone, the event is expected to have more than 1,000 participants.

For more information on the walk visit Out of the Darkness Walk