New apartment complex to help raise money for childhood cancer survivors

The principals of StoryBook Homes, Wayne and Catherine Laska, have announced the grand opening of The Mercer - Las Vegas, the Laska’s first resort-style community in Southwest Las Vegas which is redefining apartment living in Southern Nevada.



The 175-unit community located at the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, will officially debut to the public during a special open house on April 5, 2018 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to come browse the four-story facility, tour the well-appointed apartment homes, experience the grounds and rooftop deck and also dine on award-winning barbecue.

Live music will be provided by Hal Savar Experience. Tickets for the fundraiser are $60 per person or two for $100.



This special grand opening event, open to the general public, will raise funds in support of the StoryBook Homes Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic which addresses the unique medical, social and emotional needs of childhood cancer survivors long after they have been cured.



This is the only clinic in the State of Nevada specifically designed to meet the needs of childhood cancer survivors. The clinic, operated by Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, is important to the Laska family as one of their children, Collin, is a childhood cancer survivor. Although long-term follow-up services were not available locally when Collin needed them, the Laska family wanted to make sure those services are available for survivors now.

The Laska family has already pledged $500,000 in support of the StoryBook Homes Long-Term Follow-Up Clinic.