Nevada State College Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Nevada State College will host a community celebration to commemorate the college's accomplishments over the past 15 years and look ahead at the future. Guests are invited to grab a bite to eat, explore the campus through a guided tour, enjoy live entertainment, and partake in various activities outdoors on the plaza.

This family-friendly celebration is open to the community. Guests are encouraged to RSVP March 31st by visiting nsc.edu/15yearsrsvp.

Saturday, April 14, 2018 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

1300 Nevada State Dr. (Nevada State Drive and Paradise Hills Drive) Henderson, NV 89002