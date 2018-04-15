Musicians on Call begins bedside performance program in Las Vegas

As part of the events surrounding this weekend’s ACM Awards, ACM Lifting Lives has partnered with national nonprofit Musicians On Call to launch the first ongoing Bedside Performance Programs in the area at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The mission of Musicians On Call is to bring live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities. Since 1999, the organization has performed for more than 625,000 patients, families and caregivers in 17 major markets.

The programs first came to Las Vegas last fall to play for victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy. Patients and staff at Sunrise hospitals will now be able to experience the healing power of music on a regular basis.

To learn more about Musicians on Call.