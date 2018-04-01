A local girl is being awarded with the 'Live Justice Award' for empowering other kids around the community.

10-year-old Jordyn Lucas believes in kindness over everything and has won the BE KIND award at her school for the past three years.

Jordyn stands up for those in need through her blog The Confident Kid Project and never hesitates to do anything she can to make people feel better.

She is committed to representing the Justice values, and lives them through her dedication to school work, her hard work on the basketball court, expressing herself crafting and drawing, and making fun family-friendly YouTube content with her mom.

Jordyn loves empowering her friends and other girls to be themselves and follow their dreams - she thinks all girls should know that they can do anything they set their mind to.