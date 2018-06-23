Las Vegas girl comes up with TED ED talk to help Three Square Food Bank

According to Three Square, 13.4 percent of the population in Clark County is food insecure and more than 62 percent of children in the Clark County School District receive free or reduced-price lunches.



St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic School student Katie Segler learned about these statistics after she volunteered at the SEAS food pantry, a program that aids people that are food insecure due to underemployment and emergency situations.

She was worried about kids her age not having enough eat so she said no to presents for her 10th birthday and instead asked people to donate to Three Square. Then she developed a “TED-Talk” style presentation to educate her classmates further for her 5th grade project.



Kids learned that being hungry does not mean homelessness and that 120 local families benefit from SEAS’ food pantry each month. These people often face the choice between feeding their families and paying bills.