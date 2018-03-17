Great Vegas Festival of Beer takes over Downtown Las Vegas

Great Vegas Festival of Beer will return to Downtown Las Vegas for two days on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7 - which coincides with National Beer Day. The experiential event, produced by Motley Brews, is expected to be the state’s largest craft beer festival for the eighth time with more than 500 beers and 10,000 attendees anticipated throughout both days.

The weekend will begin with the return of the Mad Craft Experience, which was added to the Great Vegas lineup last year, from 7-10 p.m. on April 6, with culinary competitions and select beer tastings from notable breweries. The Grand Tasting will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, with early entry at 2 p.m., and will offer more than 500 craft beers from more than 120 local, regional, national and international breweries, in addition to beer-inspired and infused cuisine from some of Las Vegas’ top chefs.

Visit www.GreatVegasBeer.com for tickets.