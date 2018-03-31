Galleria at Sunset holds last minute photos with the Easter Bunny

For the final day, the Easter Bunny will be taking photos at the Galleria at Sunset Saturday.

Families can still walk in to take photos with the bunny along with face painting and other family fun today.

The shopping center has also partnered with the Clark County Fire Department, Henderson Fire, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association to host the annual Fill the Boot donation drive to help raise money for kids suffering from Muscular Dystrophy. They’ll be collecting donations all day long.