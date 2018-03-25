An inside look at the speakeasy inside The Commonwealth

9:17 AM, Mar 25, 2018

The inside scoop of the speakeasy at the Commonwealth

While Commonwealth has become well-known for its rooftop bar and themed parties, many people are unaware of the secret speakeasy located within the walls.

The Laundry Room is one of Downtown Las Vegas’ best-kept secrets; visitors may only gain entry to the covert bar by texting a secret number and they will then receive instructions on how to make their way to the camouflaged entrance.

The 20-seat speakeasy recently launched a new menu with a variety of labor-intensive cocktails from its very own prohibition-style lead bartender, Anthony Partridge. 

