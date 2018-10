LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - After-School All-Stars is a non-profit which works to provide opportunities for extracurricular activities to kids around our valley whose families wouldn't otherwise be able to afford them. Bank of America surprised them on Good Morning Las Vegas with a donation of $200,000, which will go a long way to funding their programs.

For more information how to get involved in After-School All-Stars, you can visit their website.