When it comes to chicken wings, the prices are high and the supply is low thanks to supply-chain issues.

That's why a restaurant known for its wings is making a change.

Wingstop says it is now selling chicken thighs along with chicken wings.

It will serve crispy thighs with or without sauce and breaded boneless versions.

You can only buy the products on the company's website or through food delivery services like DoorDash.