Watch these videos of 'Bomb Cyclone' storm on east coast

Whenever you complain about the blistering hot Las Vegas summers, remember, other parts of the country have to deal with snowstorms.

The east coast is currently getting blanketed in snow and it really brings an appreciation for 60-degree weather in January.

Here's a glimpse at how people on the east coast are choosing to deal with the weather.

The Pats may have moved practice indoors, but there's still no such thing as a snow day in Bill Belichick's world. pic.twitter.com/PrhOBx4s9T — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2018

"The poor guy's stuck!" Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, use shovels to dig out a moose that had become trapped in deep snow. https://t.co/9Pf3YIx9Cn pic.twitter.com/TQBfjSQy4f — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2018

[VIDEO] Watch a dog see snow for the first time in Virginia Beach, Va. #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/wm2qn4qvOQ — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) January 4, 2018

Pupper Snow Race Course pic.twitter.com/HDzSJhkp8u — Amazing Nature (@AAMAZINGNATURE) January 4, 2018

his first time seeing snow 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/g9LRjqUqoA — Perfect Boyfriend (@WhennBoys) January 4, 2018

#BombCyclone flooding in Boston, which may have just set a record for highest water level pic.twitter.com/7NS0yXFoLv — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) January 4, 2018

This is a pizza delivery guy... going thru flooded downtown #Boston to make his delivery!!! Hope they gave him a big tip 😳😜🍕#BOMBCYLONE #blizzard2018 #snowday2018 pic.twitter.com/wDu2Wy3ySd — Eva Pilgrim (@EvaPilgrim) January 4, 2018