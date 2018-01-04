Watch these videos of 'Bomb Cyclone' storm on east coast

Kel Dansby
2:10 PM, Jan 4, 2018
1 hour ago

A man shovels snow on Lighthouse Rd. during winter storm Neptune which dropped over a foot of snow February 15, 2015 in Scituate, Massachusetts.This is the fourth major storm to hit the New England region that has already seen more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Copyright Getty Images

Whenever you complain about the blistering hot Las Vegas summers, remember, other parts of the country have to deal with snowstorms.

The east coast is currently getting blanketed in snow and it really brings an appreciation for 60-degree weather in January.

Here's a glimpse at how people on the east coast are choosing to deal with the weather.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top