Watch these videos of 'Bomb Cyclone' storm on east coast

Current
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 45°
HI: -°
LO: 45°
HI: -°
LO: 45°
Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 45°
HI: -°
LO: 45°
HI: -°
LO: 45°
Whenever you complain about the blistering hot Las Vegas summers, remember, other parts of the country have to deal with snowstorms.
The east coast is currently getting blanketed in snow and it really brings an appreciation for 60-degree weather in January.
Here's a glimpse at how people on the east coast are choosing to deal with the weather.
The Pats may have moved practice indoors, but there's still no such thing as a snow day in Bill Belichick's world. pic.twitter.com/PrhOBx4s9T— ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2018
Video doesn’t do it justice. It’s nasty out there folks. #snow #blizzard #nyc pic.twitter.com/gFjbzeHSCw— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2018
"The poor guy's stuck!" Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, use shovels to dig out a moose that had become trapped in deep snow. https://t.co/9Pf3YIx9Cn pic.twitter.com/TQBfjSQy4f— ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2018
[VIDEO] Watch a dog see snow for the first time in Virginia Beach, Va. #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/wm2qn4qvOQ— AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) January 4, 2018
Pupper Snow Race Course pic.twitter.com/HDzSJhkp8u— Amazing Nature (@AAMAZINGNATURE) January 4, 2018
his first time seeing snow 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/g9LRjqUqoA— Perfect Boyfriend (@WhennBoys) January 4, 2018
The view from Front Street in Scituate, MA. That’s all salt water, folks. #Scituate #bombcyclone pic.twitter.com/JVQDzSR9pe— Cristela Guerra (@CristelaGuerra) January 4, 2018
#BombCyclone flooding in Boston, which may have just set a record for highest water level pic.twitter.com/7NS0yXFoLv— Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) January 4, 2018
This is a pizza delivery guy... going thru flooded downtown #Boston to make his delivery!!! Hope they gave him a big tip 😳😜🍕#BOMBCYLONE #blizzard2018 #snowday2018 pic.twitter.com/wDu2Wy3ySd— Eva Pilgrim (@EvaPilgrim) January 4, 2018
While some of us are hiding under blankets until spring, Elvis and Ralphie are loving this weather and ready to challenge Caregiver Hervé to a snowball fight. #blizzard2018 #snowday #bombcyclone pic.twitter.com/z6zF2EKSqQ— Woodstock Sanctuary (@WoodstockFarm) January 4, 2018
winthrop (in) the sea :) @boston25 @OnlyInBOS #blizzard2018 pic.twitter.com/aLQZwI8Mw0— liv (@odriscoll99) January 4, 2018
Whenever you complain about the blistering hot Las Vegas summers, remember, other parts of the country have to deal with snowstorms.
U.S. News and World Reports has released a ranking of the top 40 diet plans.
In-N-Out has reportedly added its first menu item move than a decade and it is not a burger or fries.